Car damaged after “incendiary device” explodes in Sumner

SUMNER, Wash. — Sumner police and fire crews responded to reports of an explosion in the 15200 block of Elm Street this morning at 4:36 a.m.

A car was found to be damaged by an unknown “incendiary device,” which by definition from the Washington State Legislature, means “any material, substance, device, or combination thereof which is capable of supplying the initial ignition and/or fuel for a fire and is designed to be used as an instrument of wilful destruction.”

According to the city of Sumner, while there are no suspects at this time, they do not fear any threat to the public.

Multiple agencies including Sumner PD and East Pierce Fire are continuing to investigate.

A spokesperson with the City of Sumner tells us they hope someone from the public might come forward with more information. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line: 253-299-5678.

At 4:36 am, #Sumner PD received reports of an explosion in the 15200 blk of Elm. Police & fire found a car that had been damaged by an unknown incendiary device. No suspects at this time; no indication of an ongoing threat. If you have any info, call the tip line 253-299-5678. pic.twitter.com/80dbNEhCxk — Sumner, Washington (@CityOfSumnerWA) August 6, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group