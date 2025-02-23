Car crashes into light pole in Bellevue, DUI suspected

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue Police warn drivers of significant delays after a car crashed at the intersection of Northrup Way and 124th Street Avenue Northeast.

Police said that the 62-year-old man who crashed into a light pole showed signs of impairment.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Notice: Expect significant travel delays all day at the intersections of Northup Way/124 Ave and the SR 520 on/off ramp.... Posted by Bellevue, WA Police Department on Sunday, February 23, 2025

Traffic in the area is heavily impacted as crews are on the ground working to replace the light pole.

The crash is also affecting the onramp and offramp to State Route 520.

