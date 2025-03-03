Capitol Hill drug bust: Police seize Xanax, fentanyl, and cash from wanted dealer

SEATTLE — A 32-year-old man suspected of drug dealing and wanted on multiple warrants was arrested by Seattle police in Capitol Hill last Friday, but repeated jail booking refusals extended the process for hours, according to police.

Just after midnight on Feb. 28, officers conducting surveillance near Broadway and East Pike Street saw a man engaged in suspected drug transactions. As police approached, the suspect attempted to leave but was quickly apprehended.

During the arrest, officers recovered approximately 20 grams of suspected Xanax, 8 grams of fentanyl, 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging materials, and $683 in cash.

A records check revealed the man had multiple outstanding warrants, including possession of a stolen vehicle, theft, escape, and criminal impersonation. He was also under the supervision of the Department of Corrections for drug violations and had a King County Superior Court order barring him from designated drug areas.

Following his arrest, officers transported him to the King County Jail (KCJ), but staff declined to book him due to medical concerns. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center (HMC) for evaluation and returned to the jail several hours later, only to be refused booking a second time.

Police transported him back to HMC, where he underwent further evaluation. After several more hours, he was finally accepted into KCJ.

He now faces multiple charges, including the sale and delivery of controlled substances, criminal impersonation, narcotics violations, criminal trespass, criminal attempt, unlawful use of weapons, and multiple outstanding warrants.





