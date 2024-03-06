Capitol Hill Block Party cranks up summer vibes with 2024 lineup

SEATTLE — Capitol Hill Block Party announced its full lineup on Tuesday, featuring the likes of Kim Petras, Girl Talk, Kaytranada, and tons more.

The popular Seattle music festival is set for July 19-21 in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, with numerous artists spread out across eight different stages.

Presale tickets went on sale on Tuesday alongside the lineup announcement and will run through Thursday, March 7. General sales will kick off a day later at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 8.

The festival is open to all ages, but will also include a 21+ beer garden and a handful of VIP lounge sections. Stages inside Neumos and Barboza will be 21+ as well.

You can see the full lineup below.

Capitol Hill Block Party 2024 lineup

















