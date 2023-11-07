Campaign 2023: Voters to decide on tenants’ rights, public safety measures and city councilmembers

It’s Election Day across the nation and here in Western Washington.

If you haven’t voted yet you still have time to fill out your ballot and drop it off at an official ballot drop-off location in your county before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Here are some of the hot races we’ll be following:

King County Council District 4

King County Council District 8

Burien City Council Position 2

Federal Way City Council Position 7

Seattle City Council - all positions

Tacoma City Council Positions 7 & 8

Snohomish County Executive

Snohomish County Sheriff

Edmonds Mayor

Lynnwood City Council Positions 4,5 & 7

Whatcom County Executive

Bellingham mayor

Bellingham City Council

Initiatives:

Seattle Proposition 1 - Property Tax Levy Renewal for Affordable Housing

If approved, this proposition would replace the expiring Seattle Housing Levy and fund housing and housing services for low-income households, including seniors, families, people with disabilities, and people experiencing homelessness.

City of Tacoma Citizens Initiative Measure No. 1

Enacting a rental requirement for landlords and rental rights for tenants. It would require landlords to comply with health and safety laws before raising rent or evicting a tenant.

Thurston County Proposition 1 - Public Safety Tax

Would authorize an additional sales and use tax at a rate of 20 cents per $100 to hire additional sheriff’s deputies.

Whatcom County - Proposition 2023-04 - Public Health, Safety, and Justice Sales and Use Tax

Would authorize an additional sales and use tax at a rate of 20 cents per $100 for costs to build a new jail, fund behavioral services, supportive housing, public safety and other criminal justice services.

Bellingham Initiative 2023-01 - Establishing a City Minimum Wage Above the State Minimum Wage

Establishing a city minimum wage above the state’s minimum wage by $1.00 on May 1, 2024, and $2.00 by May 1, 2025.

Bellingham Initiative 2023-02 rental Relocation Assistance Program for Tenants

Would require landlords to provide written notice 120 days before increasing rent by more than 8% and require landlords to pay relocation assistance equal to three times the current fair market monthly rate or three times the existing monthly rate, whichever is higher.

