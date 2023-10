Looking for a place to drop off your ballot before Election Day?

All ballots must be dropped off by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7. You can find your closest drop box through the Washington Secretary of State’s website here.

At the local level, you can also go to one of these links as well for more details:

To vote by mail, drop your ballot in a mailbox. No postage is needed, and all ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday in order to be counted.

