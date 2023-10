Interviews with candidates for Seattle City Council

The candidates for Seattle City Council sat down with KIRO 7 to share their thoughts before Election Day.

VIDEO: Seattle City Council candidate Alex Hudson

VIDEO: Seattle City Council candidate Andrew Lewis

VIDEO: Seattle City Council candidate Bob Kettle

VIDEO: Seattle City Council candidate Dan Strauss

VIDEO: Seattle City Council candidate Joy Hollingsworth

VIDEO: Seattle City Council candidate Maren Costa

VIDEO: Seattle City Council candidate Rob Saka

VIDEO: Seattle City Council candidate Maritza Rivera

VIDEO: Seattle City Council candidate Tammy Woo

VIDEO: Seattle City Council candidate ChrisTiana ObeySumner

©2023 Cox Media Group