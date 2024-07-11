Calls for justice get louder at Alderwood Mall shooting suspect’s arraignment

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The family of Jayda Woods-Johnson, the teenager who was shot and killed at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, is demanding justice for the young teen.

The family of Jayda showed up with a united front at the arraignment of her accused killer, Samuel Gizow.

“His family failed him and they failed Jayda and they failed us,” Tabatha Johnson, Jayda’s mom, said.

Police said that on July 3rd, Gizow got into a fight at the mall with another group of teens. After the fight, he pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Police said Jayda was an innocent bystander who was hit by his gunfire.

“My daughter should not be gone, she should be here,” Jeremy Johnson, Jayda’s dad, said.

The family said they were disgusted that the judge set bail at $2 million.

“Why get a bail when you murder somebody? They don’t get to come back so why should you be in society?” Jeremy said.

Jayda’s parents also believe Gizow is not the only one at fault here.

“It doesn’t seem like it was a secret or a surprise that he was carrying a gun,” Tabatha said. “There was signs that his family knew he was this way.”

An omnibus hearing has been set for Gizow for August 23rd and a trial date has been set for September 6th.

