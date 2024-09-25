Calling all artists: 2026 FIFA World Cup hosting a city poster contest

SEATTLE — Seattle is preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and wants local artists to be a part of the poster contest that will represent the city on the world stage.

With the biggest sporting event coming to Washington, Seattle will host six of the matches.

FIFA always selects a host city poster for every World Cup and invites local artists to join.

Four finalists will be selected for a poster design and will receive $2,500.

FIFA and SeattleFWC26 will jointly select one of the finalists as the official Seattle Host City Poster and will be one of 16 representing each FWC26 host city with global exposure.

Artists must register by midnight on September 27 to be eligible.

Artists must submit their design by October 20 to be considered.

Click this link for more information.





