Cal Raleigh’s family reacts to his hot mic moment as M’s secure playoff berth

"I thought for the moment and everything, it was pretty good actually,” Todd Raleigh said. — The Seattle Mariners are back in the postseason for the first time since 2022.

The M’s secured that spot after beating the Colorado Rockies 4-3 in dramatic, come-from-behind fashion Tuesday night.

But the moments after the game-- when MVP candidate Cal Raleigh addressed the crowd after the win-- is what have created one of the hottest-selling merchandise items for M’s fans.

“Might as well go win the whole f****** thing,” Raleigh told the crowd.

The line is a reference to the movie ‘Major League.’

Simply Seattle has already created T-shirts of that quote, and VP Jake Smidt says it’s arguably one of their best-selling shirts they have.

It seemed everyone in the crowd enjoyed Cal’s unfiltered moment, including his own dad, Todd Raleigh.

“I was standing next to his mother and ‘did he just say that?’ And she’s like ‘yes.’ So, the old Major League Jake Taylor…you know… I guess considering everything that has gone into it. So, I thought, ‘yeah, it’s ok.’ We will have to talk to him about cleaning that up a little bit. I thought for the moment and everything, it was pretty good actually,” Todd Raleigh said.

During our conversation with him, Raleigh says watching his son’s historic season has really been one to remember.

“It hasn’t really sunk in, though. When you hear about Johnny Bench, Micky Mantle, Ken Griffey Jr, you’re like, ‘those guys are great players.’ Cal is just Cal. I guess I haven’t quite processed it. I try to enjoy the journey as much as possible,” he said.” But it’s been so great and the fact that they are winning on top of that and the games are meaningful and he’s happy,” he continued.

He says that they have been there for Cal through the highest of highs and lowest of lows, and that they will always support their son.

“I can’t miss this. I’ve worked my whole life for this stuff. There’s nothing like playoff baseball. I’m not going to miss it,” he said.

©2025 Cox Media Group