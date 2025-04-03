Cake from an ATM? Microbakery serves up sweets in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — A Seattle microbakery is offering a unique way to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Butter Half Cakes is serving up slices in a so-called Cake ATM in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood. It operates out of owner Nicole Conley’s front yard.

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, she loads freshly packaged cakes into the Cake-ATM.

Customers walk up, scan a QR code with their phone, see what’s in stock, and make a purchase. Once the transaction is complete, the smart fridge will unlock.

The Cake ATM is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. or until slices are sold out.

Follow @butterhalfseattle on Instagram for schedule and inventory updates. The inventory and flavors here will change each week.





