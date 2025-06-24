‘Caitlin Clark Effect’ hits Seattle: Storm ticket prices, attendance soar for Tuesday’s game

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are in Seattle Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game against the Seattle Storm, and with Clark’s arrival comes exorbitant ticket prices.

The cheapest tickets to get into Climate Pledge Arena are roughly $75-85, according to GameTime Tickets, with floor seats going for $894 and courtside seats costing anywhere from $1,500 to $4,000.

In comparison to Friday’s game against the Connecticut Sun, the most expensive ticket costs less than $1,200 while the cheapest available seats are going for less than $20.

The Caitlin Clark effect

Ryan Brewer, an associate professor of finance at Indiana University Columbus, estimated Clark was responsible for 26.5% of all WNBA economic activity last season, according to NBC News, including revenue from merchandise, ticket sales, and television.

“If things just go as they were, and we have an expanded season of 22 home games with modest inflation, I’m looking at $875 (million),” Brewer told NBC News. “And I could easily see that eclipsing a billion dollars on the economic impact of Caitlin Clark this year.”

USA Today estimated that leaguewide viewership for the WNBA was down 55% when she was out for five games after injuring her quad.

Three new WNBA franchises will be in the fold by 2026, the first year of an 11-year media-rights deal worth approximately $2.2 billion.

Despite the new wave of funds hitting the league, Clark is in the middle of a four-year, $338,056 rookie contract. Clark’s agent told ESPN in February that it would be “impossible” to pay Clark what she is worth to the league. Clark did agree to an eight-year, $28 million deal with Nike.

Overall, WNBA attendance increased from an average of 6,615 in 2023 to 9,807 last year, according to NBC News, while the Fever’s home games averaged more fans than the home games for the Indiana Pacers.

The Storm is anticipating at least 16,000 fans in attendance, according to The Seattle Times, larger than any home crowd they have had so far this season.

Storm v. Fever

The Seattle Storm are 9-5 on the season, third in the Western Conference, after winning six of its last seven. After two straight losses, the Indiana Fever has fallen below .500 with a 6-7 record. The Storm has won seven of the past 10 matchups with the Fever.

Clark and the Fever take on the Seattle Storm Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena.

©2025 Cox Media Group