Cabinet shop ‘shrugs off problems for almost six years,' L&I says

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — A cabinet company in Ridgefield is facing a hefty fine from the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries for reportedly not fixing slew of safety problems.

In August, the department fined the owner of CommCaseworks Inc. $187,000 for “unguarded saw blades, spraying flammable glue next to ignition sources, and not taking steps to make sure dangerous machinery wouldn’t start up unexpectedly,” according to a news release.

L&I says the owner “shrugged off the problems for almost six years” and received a similar citation in 2019.

As a result, L&I says it shut down work at the site for as long as the problems were present.

When the company initially disregarded the order, L&I says it obtained a court order to stop the spraying of dangerous chemicals. L&I says after four follow-up visits, the company came into compliance and the orders were removed.

The company is reportedly appealing the citations.

