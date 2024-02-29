Busy road in Federal Way closed after man hit by car

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A busy road in Federal Way is closed after a man was hit by a car.

A crew from South King Fire was dispatched to Southwest 356th Street at 13th Avenue Southwest at 5:19 a.m. Thursday.

They arrived to find an unconscious man in the middle of the street who had been hit by a car.

Medic One took the man to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. Federal Way Police said there were no signs of impairment.

Both directions of Southwest 356th Street are closed.

