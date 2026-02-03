Business owner looking to support victims’ families after Rainier Beach shooting

A South Seattle community is still shaken by the shooting deaths of two teens last Friday in Rainier Beach.

The victims, both males, attended Rainier Beach High School.

They were gunned down at a bus stop shortly after school let out.

No arrest has been made.

“Overwhelmed, sad for the families for the community – it’s just a senseless tragedy,” said Charles Davis, who says his son knew the victims.

Davis says the killings hit close to home as he drove by the scene after the shooting.

“I have my kid in the car, he saw something come across his timeline, and he’s like ‘ohh my God, those are my friends, I played basketball with these guys’ – and it just hit me really hard,” said Davis.

Davis owns C Davis Texas BBQ and has set up a GoFundMe account and plans to use those contributions to offer free food services to the victims’ families following funerals.

He says any money left over will go towards covering funeral costs.

“Food is a healing mechanism. They’re grieving and any help that the community or I can do is less of a burden for them,” said Davis.

Emotions are still running high as students, families, and faculty comfort each other at the memorial spot where the two teens were killed.

Timika Sanford says her daughter, a freshman at Rainier Beach High School, knew the victims and heard the gunfire.

“We’ve got to start somewhere – the gun violence has got to stop, but I think it starts at home – they have got to start at home with their children,” said Sanford.

