Bus Crash in Pioneer Square, multiple injuries reported

SEATTLE — DEVELOPING: There are multiple reports of a bus crash into a building in the Pioneer Square area of Seattle.

There is a large emergency response underway.

5:29 p.m. - The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) posted on X that the area between Lenora Street and Virginia Street on 3rd Street is closed and to seek alternate routes.





SFD activity on 3rd Ave between Virginia & Lenora St, blocking northbound & southbound lanes. Seek alternate routes. @SeattleFire pic.twitter.com/dmhYnDqGuM — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) June 23, 2024

7:31 p.m. - Seattle fire crews and paramedics are evaluating patients involved in the crash. According to Seattle Fire there are downed power lines in the area.

8:37 p.m. - Seattle fire tells KIRO 7′s Sammee Lomibao that between 10 and 11 patients were taken to the hospital. There are no deaths reported, but one is in critical condition. The bus was traveling southbound on 5th Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

©2024 Cox Media Group