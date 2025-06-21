Burien shooting investigation underway after person found shot in home, deputies say

A person was found shot inside a Burien home Friday evening, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 5:03 p.m. to reports of gunfire at a house in the 100 block of SW 142nd Street.

When deputies from both the Burien and SeaTac jurisdictions arrived, they discovered a person inside the home who had been shot, King County Master Police Officer Jace Hoch said.

The condition of the victim was not immediately confirmed, and investigators have not said whether anyone is in custody.

Detectives from the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit are now leading the investigation.

They spent the evening interviewing people at the scene and collecting evidence.

The shooting does not appear to be self-inflicted, Hoch said.

Officials said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Several blocks surrounding the scene were closed off to traffic as deputies investigated.

Streets were shut down from 1st Avenue South to roughly 3rd Avenue SW, and drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

Authorities said the street closures are expected to remain in place for several hours.

No information was immediately available about witnesses or potential suspects.

Investigators plan to release additional details as the case develops.

