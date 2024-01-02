Burglars ram Kia into Lake Forest Park marijuana store, take off with merchandise

LAKE FOREST PARK, Wash. — Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary in the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park area Tuesday morning.

Our news crew found a crashed Kia at the front door of the Kushery Lake Forest Park, a marijuana store.

Police say three suspects ran inside the shop and stole merchandise.

They then took off in another car.

In most cases, a stolen vehicle is used to ram a building.

A week ago, thieves also targeted the Kushery location in Everett by plowing through the front doors, also with a Kia.

