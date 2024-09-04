Burglars ram Fremont cannabis shop – and it’s not the first time

SEATTLE — Burglars rammed a car into a marijuana store in Fremont early Wednesday, and unfortunately, the shop has been targeted before.

The store is Ruckus Recreational Cannabis in the 300 block of North 36th Street.

We visited the store last year, when the shop was burglarized and damaged in the same manner two times within about a month.

The most recent incident happened shortly after 2 a.m., when a 911 caller reported a car had crashed into a building.

Officers arrived to find a Hyundai SUV on the sidewalk that appeared to have been used to ram the business.

Seattle Police said a window, security gate and bollards — posts often installed in front of a businesses to protect the building — had been smashed, allowing access to the store.

The suspects were long gone, but merchandise was scattered both inside and outside the store.

It is not known how many products were stolen.

A witness told officers they heard a car crash into the building then saw the suspects leave in another vehicle on North 39th Street.

Police said the Hyundai was stolen from Des Moines.

If you have information about the crime, you’re asked to call the Seattle Police Department Tip Line at 206-233-5000.





