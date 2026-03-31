Bumbershoot announces 2026 music lineup

SEATTLE — Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival has announced its music lineup for 2026.
The festival will be returning to Seattle Center this Labor Day Weekend, September 5–6.
Bumbershoot is the city’s legacy arts and music festival. It’s been around for 53 years.
Saturday, September 5
- Turnstile
- Japanese Breakfast
- Blood Orange
- Chase & Status
- Bikini Kill
- Molchat Doma
- Joey Valence & Brae
- Peaches
- Die Spitz
- Silvana Estrada
- Pixel Grip
- Cain Culto
- Travis Thompson
- Oblé Reed
- XCOMM
- Anthers
- Juliet Daniel
- Aryana León
- Bexley
Sunday, September 6
- Death Cab for Cutie
- Orville Peck
- De La Soul
- Yves Tumor
- ATARASHII GAKKO!
- Sudan Archives
- Tokimonsta
- Goldie Boutilier
- Noname - 10th Anniversary of “Telefone”
- 54 Ultra
- Sextile
- PawPaw Rod
- W.I.T.C.H.
- Takuya Nakamura
- Daughters of Venus
- Lucha Luna
- Hannah Duckworth
- Morgan Paris Lanza
- American Flats
“Bumbershoot has never been just a music festival – it’s a full-spectrum artistic playground where the Pacific Northwest’s diverse creative communities collide,” organizers shared in a news release.
Visual Arts programming will also be a focal point of the festival. Those in attendance can expect to see immersive installations, dance and performance art, fashion showcases, and experimental works popping up across the campus.
“In true Bumbershoot fashion, the wonderfully weird takes center stage. One moment you might wander into a wrestling match or comedy set, the next you’re observing a short film screening, marveling at an art exhibit, or watching skateboarders take over a plaza, and before long you’ve stumbled into a magician’s vanishing act before witnessing a puppet show unfolding somewhere else on the grounds,” organizers shared.
Bumbershoot will also spotlight the region’s food scene with a to-be-announced slate of 100% local vendors, ranging from James Beard Award-Nominated chefs to beloved neighborhood favorites.
Bumbershoot will also introduce a Sip & Stroll open-container experience, allowing guests to enjoy beverages beyond traditional beer gardens while exploring the festival grounds.
This year, the festival is implementing several fan-driven improvements designed to make the festival more accessible and enjoyable for its community. This starts with its three distinct ticket options:
- General Admission
- General Admission + Re-Entry
- Deluxe – allows attendees to select the experience that best fits how they want to spend their day on campus.
Children 12 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult.
Tickets for Bumbershoot 2026 are on sale now. You can buy yours here. There will be additional programming announcements to follow in the coming months.
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