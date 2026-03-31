Bumbershoot announces 2026 music lineup

SEATTLE — Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival has announced its music lineup for 2026.

The festival will be returning to Seattle Center this Labor Day Weekend, September 5–6.

Bumbershoot is the city’s legacy arts and music festival. It’s been around for 53 years.

Saturday, September 5

Turnstile

Japanese Breakfast

Blood Orange

Chase & Status

Bikini Kill

Molchat Doma

Joey Valence & Brae

Peaches

Die Spitz

Silvana Estrada

Pixel Grip

Cain Culto

Travis Thompson

Oblé Reed

XCOMM

Anthers

Juliet Daniel

Aryana León

Bexley

Sunday, September 6

Death Cab for Cutie

Orville Peck

De La Soul

Yves Tumor

ATARASHII GAKKO!

Sudan Archives

Tokimonsta

Goldie Boutilier

Noname - 10th Anniversary of “Telefone”

54 Ultra

Sextile

PawPaw Rod

W.I.T.C.H.

Takuya Nakamura

Daughters of Venus

Lucha Luna

Hannah Duckworth

Morgan Paris Lanza

American Flats

“Bumbershoot has never been just a music festival – it’s a full-spectrum artistic playground where the Pacific Northwest’s diverse creative communities collide,” organizers shared in a news release.

Visual Arts programming will also be a focal point of the festival. Those in attendance can expect to see immersive installations, dance and performance art, fashion showcases, and experimental works popping up across the campus.

“In true Bumbershoot fashion, the wonderfully weird takes center stage. One moment you might wander into a wrestling match or comedy set, the next you’re observing a short film screening, marveling at an art exhibit, or watching skateboarders take over a plaza, and before long you’ve stumbled into a magician’s vanishing act before witnessing a puppet show unfolding somewhere else on the grounds,” organizers shared.

Bumbershoot will also spotlight the region’s food scene with a to-be-announced slate of 100% local vendors, ranging from James Beard Award-Nominated chefs to beloved neighborhood favorites.

Bumbershoot will also introduce a Sip & Stroll open-container experience, allowing guests to enjoy beverages beyond traditional beer gardens while exploring the festival grounds.

This year, the festival is implementing several fan-driven improvements designed to make the festival more accessible and enjoyable for its community. This starts with its three distinct ticket options:

General Admission

General Admission + Re-Entry

Deluxe – allows attendees to select the experience that best fits how they want to spend their day on campus.

Children 12 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult.

Tickets for Bumbershoot 2026 are on sale now. You can buy yours here. There will be additional programming announcements to follow in the coming months.

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