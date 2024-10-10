Bullet goes through second-story window of Nova High School in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department is investigating after a bullet flew through a second-story window at Nova High School Thursday afternoon.

Officers say it happened just after 1:30 p.m.

No one was hurt and police are unsure whether the school was the intended target but police told KIRO 7 that there were cars in the area at the time that left the scene.

There was no word if it was a classroom window or if anyone was inside at the time.

Nova High School and Garfield High School, which is nearby, were placed into lockdown for about an hour.

Those lockdowns have been lifted.

Police say more than a dozen shell casings were found on 25th Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated when KIRO 7 receives more information.

















