Building under construction sets on fire in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood

SEATTLE — A fire burned a building under construction in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

At around 4:30 a.m., Seattle Fire Department (SFD) crews received reports of a fire at a building under construction at the corner of 33rd Avenue South and South Hanford Street.

Firefighters on the scene reported a well-involved fire at a unit under construction.

Nearby, there were downed power lines that Seattle City Light later de-energized.

Firefighters evacuated adjacent homes as a safety precaution while crews got the fire under control. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

“At this building under construction, there’s a lot of fuel because of all the wood and debris that’s here for building that home, and there’s also no fire suppression systems activated or installed as of yet because it’s still under construction. That amount of fuel, combined with that high heat, can cause vehicles and even buildings across the street to catch fire or melt,” said Public Information Officer David Cuerpo with SFD.

The fire was extinguished, and residents were told they were welcome to return to their homes.

According to SFD, the block may be impacted for a short time with power outages while Seattle City Light handles the downed power lines.

Fire units remained on scene for fire watch and investigation throughout the morning.

