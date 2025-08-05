Buffalo herd closes both directions of US 12 in Elma

ELMA, Wash. — A herd of buffalo blocked both directions of the highway on US 12 in Elma on Tuesday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) confirmed.

At 6:40 a.m., WSDOT posted on social media, revealing a herd of buffalo had infiltrated the highway.

Uhm, we're hearing about what were reported as buffalo on US 12 in Elma. Not kidding. Both directions of highway are closed. — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) August 5, 2025

The buffalo appeared to be eating grass on the side of the highway while law enforcement was on scene.

WSDOT later confirmed at 6:51 a.m. that the owner of the buffalo herd has been contacted.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax posted an update picturing the buffalo being led through the highway to be safely relocated.

#GraysHarbor: Troopers had a very interesting morning when callers reported buffalos 🦬 on SR 12/SR 8.



They escaped their ranch and had to be wrangled early this morning. Luckily no animals or humans were harmed! pic.twitter.com/u0Uy2Q3orM — Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) August 5, 2025

The owner of the buffalo reportedly used a helicopter to guide the herd off of the highway.

WSP noted that no animals or humans were harmed in the incident.

