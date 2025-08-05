Local

Buffalo herd closes both directions of US 12 in Elma

By Jason Sutich, MyNorthwest.com
ELMA, Wash. — A herd of buffalo blocked both directions of the highway on US 12 in Elma on Tuesday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) confirmed.

At 6:40 a.m., WSDOT posted on social media, revealing a herd of buffalo had infiltrated the highway.

The buffalo appeared to be eating grass on the side of the highway while law enforcement was on scene.

WSDOT later confirmed at 6:51 a.m. that the owner of the buffalo herd has been contacted.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax posted an update picturing the buffalo being led through the highway to be safely relocated.

The owner of the buffalo reportedly used a helicopter to guide the herd off of the highway.

WSP noted that no animals or humans were harmed in the incident.

