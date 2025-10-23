Budget crunch or tax hike? Edmonds faces pivotal vote

EDMONDS, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Edmonds voters will decide Nov. 4 whether to approve a property tax increase aimed at closing the city’s $13 million budget gap and preserving essential services, according to The Everett Herald.

The multi-year, permanent levy lid lift would allow the city to raise property taxes beyond the state’s 1% annual limit for up to six years. By 2031, Proposition 1 could generate about $17 million, adding roughly $74 per month for the median household.

Tax hike aims to preserve Edmonds services amid budget shortfall

Mayor Mike Rosen supports the measure, saying city revenues can’t keep pace with costs. The funds would go primarily to police, parks, and street maintenance.

Opponents, including Keep Edmonds Affordable, argue the increase comes at a bad time, with residents already facing higher costs and a separate $65 monthly tax hike from the city’s annexation into South County Fire.

If Prop. 1 fails, city officials warn of deep service cuts, including reductions to police, parks, and recreation programs.

Ballots were mailed last week and must be returned by Election Day, Nov. 4.

