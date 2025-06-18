“Buddy Bench” planned at Wenatchee elementary school in Decker girls’ honor

The Wenatchee School District tells KIRO 7 News they’re planning to install a “Buddy Bench” in honor of the three Decker girls who were found dead at a campsite near Leavenworth.

Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia were reported missing on May 30 by their mother after a scheduled visit with their father, Travis Decker.

Law enforcement believes he killed them, and now there’s now a massive manhunt underway to find him.

The girls, ages five, eight, and nine, all attended Lincoln Elementary School. Wenatchee Schools tells KIRO 7 they plan to build the bench on Lincoln’s playground. It will have each of their names on it.

An exact date for the construction of the bench has not been disclosed. The district tells KIRO 7 it will happen sometime during the 2025-2026 school year.

What is a Buddy Bench?

A “Buddy Bench” is for children who are feeling lost or lonely. When they sit on it, it’s a silent signal for friends or teachers to go sit with them so they don’t have to be alone.

Searching for Travis Decker

Monday marked the start of week three in the search for Decker.

Police say Decker is former military with extensive training.

Authorities have searched hundreds of square miles near Leavenworth and the Enchantments, where his truck was discovered on June 2. Documents state that law enforcement eventually found the bodies of all three girls nearby – they died of asphyxiation.

At one point, investigators said Decker may have been planning to flee the country. A federal affidavit filed by U.S. Marshals revealed Decker had recently searched online for how to “relocate to Canada” and searched job listings about four days before his scheduled visitation with his daughters.

A tipline was set up for people to call in any possible sightings or information about where he may be.

People can call 509-667-6845 or submit information here.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for a tip that leads to Decker’s arrest.

