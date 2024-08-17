Local

Brush fire near North Bend Way quickly contained by firefighters

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Brush fire near North Bend Way quickly contained by firefighters

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Firefighters contained a brush fire near North Bend Way on Saturday afternoon, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.

The fire, which spanned approximately 30 by 30 feet, broke out in a densely wooded area in the 37000 block of North Bend Way.

Crews halted the fire’s progress and remained on the scene to ensure that the blaze was fully extinguished.

No injuries or damage to structures have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read