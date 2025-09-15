2 people were taken to the hospital after I-5 brush fire threatened homes in South Hill

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reports that two lanes are blocked after a brush fire started on the shoulder of I-5 in South Beacon Hill.

The Seattle Fire Department said on X.com that four homes were affected along S. Myrtle St.

Two people were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital.

Two lanes near Boeing Field have been blocked as crews work to contain the fire.

Ramps on I-5 are closed at the off-ramp to Swift Avenue and Albro Place for safety.

WSDOT says that there is no estimated time when the lanes and off-ramps will reopen.

