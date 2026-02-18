Bruce Lee Forever stamp to be unveiled in Seattle’s CID in Wednesday

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The U.S. Postal Service will unveil a new Bruce Lee Forever stamp Wednesday at a public ceremony in Seattle’s Chinatown–International District (CID).

The first‑day‑of‑issue event will take place at 2 p.m. at the historic Nippon Kan Theater, honoring the Chinese American martial artist, actor, and filmmaker who lived, trained, and taught in Seattle.

“He was mesmerizing to watch. Unlike the theatrical, acrobatic kung fu that came before, Lee’s movements were economical, explosive, and real,” said Ben Kuo, USPS senior vice president of facilities and infrastructure. “Bruce Lee has earned this special tribute because he wasn’t just an action film star who could fight — he was a philosopher who could think and a teacher who inspired millions.”

Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee, is headlining the public ceremony on Wednesday.

“His legacy is one of resilience, self-mastery, and flow that resonates and connects people across multiple demographics,” she said. “Our family is deeply grateful to the USPS for choosing to recognize Bruce Lee, and we are excited to see his kicks flying all across the country on our mail.”

The stamp features a black‑and‑white illustration of Lee’s iconic flying kick, set against a yellow brushstroke as a nod to his tracksuit from “The Game of Death,” which was released several years after Lee’s death in 1973. Designed by USPS art director Antonio Alcalá and painted by artist Kam Mak, the layout positions the words “BRUCE LEE,” “USA,” and “FOREVER” to appear as if Lee is breaking them in half.

Lee was born in San Francisco in 1940 and raised in Hong Kong before returning to the U.S. as a teenager. He later studied at the University of Washington (UW), opened martial arts schools in Seattle and Oakland, and went on to star in films including “Enter the Dragon.”

The Bruce Lee Forever stamp will be sold in panes of 20 at Post Offices and online here. USPS will share updates using the hashtag #BruceLeeStamp.

