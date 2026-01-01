Brrr! Birch Bay tries to set world record for largest Polar Bear Dip

BIRCH BAY, Wash. — Thousands of people in Birch Bay are braving the cold on Thursday and trying to set a world record.

The Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce, Blaine Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2, and Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism are trying to set a record for the largest Polar Bear Dip in the world.

The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ attempt is happening at noon on New Year’s Day.

Over the weekend, the previous record held by Most, Czech Republic, with 2,461 participants —was officially broken in Norway by a group of very brave and very cold plungers.

The new record to beat is now 3,134 participants.

“Sure, the bar has been raised – but that only makes the challenge more exciting. Birch Bay isn’t aiming for “pretty good,” the goal is legendary,” a release from the chamber of commerce stated.

This will be Birch Bay’s 43rd Annual Polar Bear Plunge.

Here are the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Guidelines that participants need to follow:

Wear a swimming suit & shoes

No costumes, wetsuits, or drysuits

Enter the water when directed

Remain waist-deep in the water for 60 seconds

Exit the water when directed

