Bridge work over I-5 brings late night closures in Fife

FIFE, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is continuing work this week on a new overpass at I-5 in Fife. This is part of the SR 167 Completion Project linking Puyallup and the Port of Tacoma. This route will allow freight trucks direct access to the Port of Tacoma, alleviating traffic on SR 18, I-5, and SR 512.

Monday, Jan. 12 to the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 14

11:59 p.m. to 4:45 a.m. – Up to four lanes of southbound I-5 will close from Porter Way to 62nd Avenue E. nightly. One lane will remain open.

Tuesday, Jan. 13 through the morning of Friday, Jan. 16

8:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. – Up to three lanes of northbound I-5 will close from 62nd Avenue E. to Porter Way nightly. Two lanes will remain open.

Wednesday, Jan. 14 to the morning of Friday, Jan. 16

11 p.m. to 5:15 a.m. – Up to three lanes of southbound I-5 will close from Porter Way to 62nd Avenue E. nightly. Two lanes will remain open.

Friday, Jan. 16 through the morning of Saturday, Jan. 17

11 p.m. to 7 a.m. – Up to three lanes of northbound I-5 will close from 62nd Avenue E. to Porter Way nightly. Two lanes will remain open.

11:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. – Up to three lanes of southbound I-5 will close from Porter Way to 62nd Avenue E. nightly. Two lanes will remain open.

People are encouraged to plan ahead, make alternative plans, and use caution while driving near the work zone.

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group