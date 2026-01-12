Bridge work in Fife will close up to 4 lanes of I-5 this week

FIFE, Wash. — Up to four lanes of Interstate 5 in Fife will close in both directions nightly beginning Monday, January 12. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), this will allow contractor crews to complete bridge work over I-5 near the Fife curve.

What is the work for?

The work is part of the State Route 167 Completion Project, which adds six miles of new tolled highway between Puyallup and the Port of Tacoma. The new expressway will be built in stages.

The first stage of work completed the new Wapato Way East bridge and SR 99 roundabout in Fife.

The second stage builds the expressway between I-5 and the Port of Tacoma. It’s scheduled to open in 2026.

Work on the third stage between SR 161/North Meridian Avenue and SR 410 began in 2025. Construction of the last stage between North Meridian Avenue and I-5 will begin in 2026. The entire project is planned for completion by 2030.

This week’s closures

Here’s a look at which areas will be impacted this week, broken down day by day.

January 12 to the morning of January 14

11:59 p.m. to 4:45 a.m. – Up to four lanes of southbound I-5 will close from Porter Way to 62nd Avenue East nightly. One lane will remain open.

January 13 through the morning of January 16

8:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. – Up to three lanes of northbound I-5 will close from 62nd Avenue East to Porter Way nightly. Two lanes will remain open.

January 14 to the morning of January 16

11 p.m. to 5:15 a.m. – Up to three lanes of southbound I-5 will close from Porter Way to 62nd Avenue East nightly. Two lanes will remain open.

January 16 through the morning of January 17

11 p.m. to 7 a.m. – Up to three lanes of northbound I-5 will close from 62nd Avenue East to Porter Way nightly. Two lanes will remain open.

11:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. – Up to three lanes of southbound I-5 will close from Porter Way to 62nd Avenue East nightly. Two lanes will remain open.

People are encouraged to plan ahead, make alternative plans, and use caution while driving near the work zone.

