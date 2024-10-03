Bridge tolls proposed on I-5

A new toll proposal would fund upgrades to the I-5 bridge, but it could cost travelers driving between Oregon and Washington.

Transportation commissioners from Washington and Oregon met in Vancouver yesterday to share updates on the new proposal.

According to the update, tolling would start with construction next year or in early 2026. Tolls would not be charged overnight until the bridge is complete by 2033.

The project already has nearly $6 billion in state and federal funding, but now leaders need another $1.25 billion, and some people are not happy about it.

“Our people, they don’t want to pick up the toll rates. They don’t want to pick up the cost for operating the toll,” said one commuter during the proposal meeting.

So how much can drivers expect to pay?

The subcommittee shared a rare look at four potential fare models based on recent studies. They show starting costs ranging from $1.55 to $4.70. This does not include a 2% increase each year.

Washington approved tolling last year, while Oregon still needs to finalize its tollway application.

