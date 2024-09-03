Bremerton School District on the hook for large settlement for former praying football coach

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Bremerton School District is on the hook for the majority of a $1.7 million settlement to former football coach Joe Kennedy.

Kennedy made international headlines after not getting a contract extension because he encouraged kids to join the team in prayer at football games.

The case went to the US Supreme Court where Kennedy won.

Initially, the district wanted its insurance company to cover it, but a panel of judges just ruled legal fees were excluded from the insurance policy.

It’s not clear how the district will pay the settlement.

