BREAKING: Two juveniles shot at Grant County Fair

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two juveniles were shot Friday night at the Grant County Fair in Moses Lake.

One person was detained after the shooting.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

The shooting happened in the carnival area of the fairgrounds. Fairgoers on most of the grounds were asked to evacuate, however the rodeo was not evacuated.

Those in the campground were not asked to evacuate.

