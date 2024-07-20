Deputies say there is 10-foot alligator near Granite Falls

NEAR GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — Friday night the Snohomish County Deputies were called to the 9400 block of Ray Gray Road, just outside Granite Falls where a 10-foot alligator was spotted.

Deputies were able to get eyes on the animal and confirm it was alive and moving.

It’s not clear where the alligator came from or who it belongs to.

Deputies called the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, but they are not responding. Deputies say they are monitoring the situation but are not trying to capture the animal and neither is any other agency.

There aren’t any houses near where the gator was spotted so deputies are hopeful there won’t be any interactions with humans.

The alligator was last seen moving toward the Pilchuck River.

