BREAKING: Airplane crashes at Ocean Shores Municipal Airport

OCEAN SHORES, Wash. — There are reports of an airplane crash at the Ocean Shores Municipal Airport.

The Ocean Shores Fire Department first reported this on Facebook around 4:28 p.m.

UPDATE 6:36 p.m. The scene is now clear. Duck Lake Drive NE is open to traffic. ORIGINAL 4:19 p.m. We are on scene at... Posted by Ocean Shores Fire Department on Saturday, June 8, 2024

Around 5:50 p.m., the City of Ocean Shores posted on Facebook that multiple local, county, and state agencies are at the scene.

People are advised to stay clear of the area including Duck Lake Drive Northeast.

Ocean Shores Police, Fire, Grays Harbor County and State agencies are currently on the scene at the Ocean Shores... Posted by City of Ocean Shores on Saturday, June 8, 2024

As of 6:36 p.m., the Ocean Shores Fire Department said that Duck Lake Drive Northeast has been reopened to traffic.

7:18 p.m. - Authorities have confirmed that there were two passengers on the airplane. A male passenger was taken to the hospital by ambulance and a female passenger was life-flighted.

The aircraft was described as a single-engine airplane.

This story is developing and will be updated.

