Brandi Carlile named one of Time magazine’s 2026 Women of the Year

A Washington musician was just named one of Time magazine’s 2026 Women of the Year.

Brandi Carlile is one of 16 who made the list.

She most recently sang “America the Beautiful” ahead of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl victory. As the 11-time Grammy winner sang, professional ASL interpreter, Julian Ortíz signed it.

Her eighth studio album, Returning to Myself, was released in October, and she’s now on a global tour.

“I can’t believe I get to go out and play all these new songs—it’s like I’ve got eight shiny new cars,” she told the magazine.

The 44-year-old’s music spans a series of genres including folk rock, classic rock and Americana.

The singer has 11 Grammys and two Emmys, and is known for her advocacy for LGBTQ rights.

Here are the other women who were chosen for the 2026 Women of the Year honor:

Teyana Taylor

Chloé Zhao

Mariska Hargitay

Sydney McLaughlin

Amy Sherald

Sister Norma Pimentel

Reshma Saujani

Lucy Liu

Mahnoor Omer

Mel Robbins

Reshma Kewalramani

Isata Dumbuya

Safeena Husain

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Kecia Steelman

