WA’s Brandi Carlile sings ‘America the Beautiful’ at Super Bowl 2026

Washington’s own Brandi Carlile performed a touching rendition of ‘America the Beautiful’ on Sunday to kick off Super Bowl 2026.

Carlile is from Ravensdale.

She performed with her acoustic guitar, joined by a cellist and violinist.

As the 11-time Grammy winner sang, professional ASL interpreter, Julian Ortíz signed it.

The Seattle Seahawks are vying for a victory over the New England Patriots.

The game is being played at Levi Stadium in San Francisco.

In addition to Carlile, Green Day performed during the preshow, Charlie Puth sang ‘The Star-Spangled Banner

And Coco Jones sang ‘Life Every Voice and Sing.’

Bad Bunny is performing for the halftime show.

©2026 Cox Media Group