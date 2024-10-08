Boy accused of killing motorcyclist in Bellevue crash, driving under the influence

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department arrested a boy on Monday, suspected of hitting and killing a motorcyclist while under the influence.

The crash happened in Bellevue’s Bridle Trails neighborhood around 11:26 a.m.

Police say the boy, whose age was not disclosed, was driving a white sedan and collided with the motorcycle at the intersection of Northeast 24th Street and Northup Way.

The Bellevue Fire Department arrived and tried to save the motorcyclist, but the 28-year-old man died.

Following an initial investigation, officers placed the boy under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular homicide crimes.

Bellevue police say they have noticed an alarming uptick in DUI-related cases in the last couple of weeks.

According to the Bellevue Police Department’s Incident Dashboard, there have been about 16 DUI-related incidents in the city since September 15.

“DUI and impaired-driving arrests are always preventable,” officers wrote in a news release.

“The Bellevue Police Department urges residents to take advantage of many other options to ensure a safe ride home and a safe community – including taking public transit, ridesharing opportunities made available on smartphones, carpooling and vanpooling, walking, or calling a friend or family member.”

