Bothell cheerleaders allowed to compete at nationals this year, but next year remains uncertain

BOTHELL, Wash. — Bothell High School cheerleaders continue to fight for the right to compete at the national level.

“All we are asking is that every year we qualify for nationals that we are allowed to go,” said Jaymie Gibbs, a parent-volunteer with the Bothell High School cheer squad who met with Northshore School District administrators Tuesday.

The meeting follows a controversial policy from Bothell High administrators, who recently announced an every-other-year travel ban for out-of-state athletic competitions.

The cheer squad has competed at nationals the past two years, but under the ban, they understood they wouldn’t be allowed to compete at the upcoming nationals in California.

Gibbs says they got some clarity during a meeting with district administrators.

“Our cheer squad has been told that we are allowed to go officially to nationals as long as we qualify in February, but with the caveat we will not be able to go next year,” said Gibbs.

Their school told the cheer squad the travel ban was meant to help save money and ease the financial burden on families.

But the team says they raise enough money to pay for their trips.

Gibbs says the travel ban is unfair.

They even have a petition calling for Bothell High School administrators to lift the ban and allow all teams to have the opportunity to compete out-of-state.

“Really hopeful that this opportunity to shed light on our particular story is going to help change policy across the board and bring more clarity to the conversations that we’re having within our schools. I’m very hopeful about that,” said Gibbs.

In a statement to KIRO 7, a Northshore School District spokesperson said the meeting “was an opportunity to better understand their concerns, gather data, and identify shared interests. It was a positive meeting and we look forward to continued conversation.”

We’re told the district plans to talk with Bothell High School administrators and coaches and will possibly have more about the future of the travel ban within the next couple of weeks.

