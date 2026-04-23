Chelan County Sheriff responds to two separate groups of hikers in distress

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says crews conducted rescues at Sauer Mountain and Colchuck Lake on Sunday.

The first rescue happened along the Sauer Mountain Trail after a hiker reported a serious knee injury and rescuers used a forest road to get to their group.

The hiker was treated and is expected to recover, the sheriff’s office said.

On Sunday evening, a lost hiking group, including adults and children, sent a 911 text near Colchuck Lake.

After a few hours, the rescuers found the group using location data and navigating challenging terrain at night.

The group made it back safely, CCSO said in a release.

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