School officials prevent Bothell cheer squad from competing in Nationals

BOTHELL, Wash. — The Bothell High School cheer squad is tough to beat.

They’re the reigning state champs and have made it to nationals the past two years with 1st and 4th place finishes in their division.

“This year our squad’s pretty good – like we’ve been working nonstop,” said Helena Robinson, a senior cheerleader.

The squad believes they’re good enough to get back to the National High School Cheerleading Championship, known as Nationals, but one thing is standing in their way.

“Our administration told us that we are no longer able to travel every year for Nationals. We can only travel every other year,” said Jaymie Gibbs, a squad volunteer with a daughter on the team.

Gibbs says school officials notified coaches last month about an every-other-year travel ban for out-of-state competition.

So as of now, the cheerleaders won’t be allowed to compete at Nationals in California in February.

“After working this hard and having it just stripped away for no seemingly good reason, it hurts,” said Robinson.

Gibbs says there’s been little communication from school officials, only that the ban is meant to save money.

But Gibbs adds, the team could go to Nationals without the school paying a dime.

“All of our money is privately raised. We have told the school this and they have not responded. They just said we are keeping this in place and it’s to create more equity, but it feels to me that this is actually creating less equity, specifically with our cheerleaders,” said Gibbs.

And parents say the ban would wipe out an opportunity for the girls to get in front of college recruiters.

“To me, taking away an earned event that we can fund 100% to give our kids the opportunity to do the thing they love, show off their skills, and maybe even get into college, just seems wrong,” said Cambria Copeland, a mom and squad volunteer.

KIRO 7 reached out to Bothell school officials, but did not hear back.

The team says they plan to talk with Northshore School District officials early next month in hopes of finding a resolution.

