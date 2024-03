KING COUNTY, Wash. — State Route 18 is closed between Issaquah Hobart-Road Southeast and Interstate 90 over the Tiger Mountain Summit.

Both directions of the highway have been closed since about 1 a.m. Monday due to icy conditions and spinouts.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said there is no ETA for reopening.

Map of SR 18 closure over Tiger Mountain Summit (WSDOT)

