Lacey construction worker rescued after tumbling down pipe

LACEY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Emergency crews from the Lacey Fire Department said they were sent to a local construction site after a worker fell into a large pipe Wednesday.

It all started when the worker, whose identity has not been released, got stuck after falling into the pipe during a job. After receiving a 911 call, firefighters quickly arrived and carried them to safety.

Today LFD3 units (E34/M6/E31/TK31/BN34) were dispatched to rescue an injured worker who had fallen into a large pipe at... Posted by Lacey Fire District Three on Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Lacey worker rescued after fall into pipe

The worker was found with injuries to their ribs and was having difficulty breathing. After being stabilized, the worker was taken to a nearby hospital. The current condition of the worker has not been released.

Officials have not confirmed what led to the fall.

©2025 Cox Media Group