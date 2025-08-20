Bonney Lake’s Little League World Series run ends with loss to South Dakota

The Bonney Lake/Sumner Little League team lost its elimination game on Tuesday, 9-0, against the Midwest team from South Dakota.

The Washington representatives fell in the third round of the Little League World Series tournament, taking home a 1-2 record in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Washington’s hard-fought LLWS run

Washington’s pitcher, Andrew Madsen, pitched a gem for the Bonney Lake squad, allowing only one hit through the fifth inning.

Madsen loaded the bases in the first inning of the game with only one out. Madsen stood up to the test and recorded two strikeouts in a row to keep the score even at zero.

Bonney Lake ran into a buzz saw with star pitcher Maxen Snoozy on the mound. Snoozy has been one of the best pitchers in the tournament so far, and dealt 14 strikeouts on 87 pitches in his win over Washington.

Runs were tough to come by throughout the game, with South Dakota holding a 1-0 lead for the majority of the game. Washington was able to get multiple runners on base, but couldn’t get to Snoozy and cash in any runs.

Washington loaded the bases in the fifth inning with only one out, but failed to get any players across the plate. Snoozy struck out the next two batters he faced to get out of the inning, and pounded his chest while screaming as he walked off the field into his dugout.

In the final inning of the elimination game, South Dakota’s offense exploded for eight more runs. The Midwest region team lengthened its lead to nine and held Washington scoreless in its 9-0 shutout win.

The valiant effort from the Bonney Lake boys did not go unnoticed, and they represented Washington in a great way by playing hard and showing class throughout the tournament.

Stay up to date on the action here.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group