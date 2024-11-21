Bonney Lake woman lucky to be alive after tree falls on her bed

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — A Bonney Lake woman said she is lucky to be alive after a tree came crashing into her room during Tuesday night’s bomb cyclone winds.

Reports show this area had gusts up to 60mph at the peak. Resident Emily Christensen tells KIRO 7 that she was lying on her bed taking notes for a virtual class around 7 p.m. when she heard a giant tree crack, and then the tree came crashing through her second-floor room.

She said she immediately looked for her cats and got out of the house. Thankfully, her two daughters were not home at the time. Later that evening, firefighters told her the house was no longer structurally stable and they would have to move.

Christensen came back Wednesday morning to see the house in the light for the first time. She was emotional as she rounded the corner and saw the damage, “Wow yeah, we got lucky there, I’m just going to imagine I’m in a nightmare,” Christensen said.

Neighbor Dina Pfeifer lives behind the damaged home. She tells us they heard the crash happen, but with the power out in the neighborhood, they couldn’t see where it happened.

“Next thing you know we heard this crack and a big boom, and you could feel it in the ground, then I heard a loud scream,” Pfeifer said.

Christensen’s goal the day after the storm was just trying to save what little was left in her room. “My whole dresser is gone, I had a bunch of design stuff on the walls, I also have about $500K worth of Pokémon cards, I have been collecting them since I was seven years old,” Christensen lamented.

Looming in the background is the bigger question - where to go from here.

“I’m a single mom with two kids and I’m pretty sure we won’t have a place to live for a while, I think we are going to be homeless,” Christensen said.

You can help Christensen get back on her feet by donating money to her GoFundMe.

She tells us any little bit that people can donate helps while she and her two girls rebuild their lives.

