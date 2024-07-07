Bonney Lake father tells child he killed their mother via text message

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Pierce County deputies were called out to a home in Bonney Lake on Friday for a welfare check after a chilling text message.

Someone had called 911 saying that their father had sent a text message that said he had killed their mother.

When deputies arrived at the Rhododendron Park residence, they found the 53-year-old woman was deceased.

An alert was immediately sent out to law enforcement agencies across the state for the father and his vehicle.

About three hours later the man was found by Auburn police at the Chevron gas station at 2802 Auburn Way South.

The 53-year-old suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail on first-degree murder.

©2024 Cox Media Group