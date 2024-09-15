Bonney Lake car chase shootout leaves two dead, two in custody, one still on the run

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Police responded to a violent car chase in Bonney Lake this morning where two people were left dead and two were arrested, with one suspect still on the run.

According to police, the chase involved a stolen trailer and a shootout.

It is believed that the man who was driving the truck with the stolen trailer attached is still on the run.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under active investigation by police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

