Bomb squad investigating potential explosive at the Port of Ilwaco

Residents near the Port of Ilwaco area are asked to avoid the area as officers investigate suspicious activity, according to the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Long Beach Police Department responded to a report of a potential explosive in the area.

Residents of South Pacific County were asked to avoid the area and await further updates.

Police are maintaining a perimeter as the Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad works to determine the possibility of an explosive.

Future updates will be provided on the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

