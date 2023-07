EDMONDS, Wash. — Bomb technicians evaluated a suspicious device near a medical building in Edmonds.

Edmonds Police first tweeted about the device in the 21600 block of Highway 99 at 8:37 a.m. Monday.

Nearby buildings were evacuated and a bomb squad was called to investigate.

Bomb techs determined the device was a small motor that had been placed in a box next to medical gas tanks.

Suspicious device in Edmonds The device turned out to be a small motor. (Edmonds Police Department)









